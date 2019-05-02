Chippewa County first graders learn all about hospitals

Today, first graders from Chippewa County learned about what goes on in a hospital.

Volunteers with HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital and the local YMCA gave students a look at hospital equipment. They also taught kids all about the different departments inside of a hospital.

Organizers say that the event could help foster interest in going into healthcare as a career, but even if a career isn't quite on the children's radar, answering questions about how hospitals work can give these students more peace of mind.

“We want to show them that it's not scary to come to the emergency department. We’re here to take care of them, and show them if they do come in with a hurt arm or broken arm, that we're going to take care of them,” said Regi Geissler with St. Joes.

After more than six years of working with students, Geissler says her favorite moment is always seeing kids’ faces light up when they get to see hospital equipment up close.

