Chippewa County health officials announce online community needs survey

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has announced an online community needs survey that will address community need in the county.

The survey is being used to determine urgent upcoming during the pandemic, such as groceries, transportation and loss of income.

The survey is intended for anyone living in or with a business in the Chippewa County. If you care for someone in the county that does not have internet or computer access, you are asked to take the survey for them.

“Chippewa County is a caring community, but one that has many needs right now. I’m asking that everyone take this survey so that we can come together to better serve everyone,” says Angela Weideman, Health Officer/Director for Chippewa County Department of Public Health.

To complete the survey, click here.

