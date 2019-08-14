Chippewa County homicides suspect’s car found

Officials have ended the search for a car that was registered to Ritchie German Jr, the suspect in the Chippewa County homicides.

According to Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk, deputies learned the 1999 Pontiac SE Sunfire was junked in October of last year. He says it has nothing to do with the case.

Kowalczyk also says the car was not in operation and German Jr could have sold it for parts.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation does not record when it was junked, as they do not require documentation.

