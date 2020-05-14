Chippewa County issues statement on Supreme Court ruling

The following statement was issued by Angela Weideman, Health Officer and Director of the Chippewa County Department of Public Health:

“This has been a time of uncertainty, and I appreciate the cooperation from Chippewa County residents and community partners thus far. In the wake of the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling regarding the Safer at Home order, the Chippewa County Department of Public Health is working with state and local officials, as well as other regional partners to determine the next steps. The health and safety of all community

members is our highest priority, and keeping the community safe is what we are trained to do.

In the interest of preventing spread of COVID-19, the health department asks that community members voluntarily follow safe social distancing practices.”

Please visit our website co.chippewa.wi.us/government/covid-19-coronavirus-disease-2019 for more

information. Questions from the public may be directed to covid@co.chippewa.wi.us or 715-726-7900.