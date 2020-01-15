Chippewa County man charged, accused of cutting down trees without permission

A Chippewa Falls man is accused of cutting down oak trees on properties without permission.

A criminal complaint says John Seibel would go to individual’s houses without their permission and cut down large trees.

Since 2017, it is estimated that over 150 trees were cut down from multiple properties.

Siebel was a board member for the town of Woodmohr and stated that he cut down the trees out of public interest.

He is charged with misconduct in an office and misdemeanor theft

