Chippewa County man charged with child sex charges, drug possession in Mosinee

Thirty-eight-year-old Eric Hartman is charged with a repeat offense of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, as well as multiple drug possession charges.

Court records say Hartman began talking to a person he believed was a 15-year-old girl on Facebook Messenger in February but who was actually a detective with the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.

The detective says that Hartman attempted to meet with "her" in Mosinee in February for the purposes of drug use and sexual activities. Chat records indicate he asked her for explicit photos, and discussed plans to have sex that Hartman stated he knew was wrong.

Condoms, methamphetamine and THC "wax" was found in his vehicle when he was arrested in Mosinee on Feb. 3. He later admitted to detectives that he sent the "girl" explicit messages and planned to meet to have sex, but that he was turning around to go home when he was arrested at the address he had arranged to meet her at.

Hartman remains in jail on a $25,000 signature bond. He'll be released if he is able to post the first $5,000 in cash.