Chippewa County plans soft opening of buildings for June 8

On June 8, 2020, Chippewa County Departments will resume face to face appointments with the general public.

Visitors are required to call ahead to schedule appointments. For now the county buildings will remain locked to those that don’t have a scheduled appointment.

The Chippewa County Administrator and County Board Chair announced on March 19, 2020 that all nonessential functions at Chippewa County buildings will close to the general public in an effort to help reduce the rate of COVID-19 transmission.

Since the closure, Chippewa County formed a Welcome Back Taskforce that includes representation from several departments including Public Health, Human Resources, Sheriff’s Office, Highway, Facilities

and Parks Division, and Clerk of Courts.

The taskforce worked on developing a plan that includes best

practices and implementing extra safety measures to ensure the safety of employees and visitors.

“The gradual reopening is necessary to ensure proper safety precautions are in place to protect the public and employees,” said Randy Scholz, Chippewa County Administer. “The soft opening will enable departments to increase face to face customer service slowly, while the Welcome Back Taskforce monitors and assesses health and safety protocols”.

Chippewa County asks visitors to follow steps that everyone can take to slow the spread of the virus:

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve, or a tissue and then throw the tissue

in the trash and wash your hands afterwards.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the

bathroom or before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based

hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose and mouth – with unwashed hands.

• Stay home if you have cold- or flu-like symptoms, for ten days after your illness onset or three

days after your fever resolves without fever reducing medicine, and avoid close contact with

people who are sick.

• Strongly recommend wearing a face covering, when entering Chippewa County buildings.