Neighbors react to Chippewa County shootings

Neighbors of Bridget German are still trying to come to grips with Sunday's deadly shooting.

Bridget German worked at family fare in Lake Wissota. Tuesday, Family Fare officials said councilors were at the store for employees if needed.

We also spoke with neighbors who knew and worked with German at Family Fare and Gordy's . They say she was a sweet woman who kept to herself for the most part. For them, this is a particularly difficult time because of their relationship with her. Those who knew Bridget are remembering her as a hardworking woman.

"Bridgett worked at family affair she was behind the counter,” said one neighbor. “I'd offer her a ride home every once in a blue moon because she would always walk to work."

Another neighbor said it is sad this happened to such a sweet woman.

"We lived here almost ten years we didn't really speak to her a lot but when I started working with her I got to know her,” they said. “It’s sad to see she was a really sweet lady she worked really hard she walked to her job."

We also learned today one of the victims, Laile Vang, 23, graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 2013. We'll have more reaction on WEAU 13 News at 10 p.m.

