Chippewa County Emergency Management releases storm damage information

The Chippewa County Emergency Management has compiled the damage done from Tuesdays storms.

The department says approximately 15 residences experienced significant damage, 13 residents had major damage or were destroyed. Of those 13, four were mobile homes.

Emergency management says the tornado path began on the eastern edge of Dunn County and traveled into the southwest corner of Chippewa County.

They department also says volunteers and responders are continuing to clear driveways and help with debris removal.