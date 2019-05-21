Chippewa County takes action to stand against meth

The number of meth related cases in Chippewa County has more than tripled over the past four years. Leaders in the community are now calling it a crisis situation and are coming together to stand against meth.

Chippewa County leaders start task force to stand against meth.

As the number of meth cases in the county is rising fast, leaders are seeing the impacts on not only local government but the families and community as a whole. Together the stakeholders in the county have formed a task force to stand up against meth.

“We in Chippewa County have a problem,” said Heidi Eliopoulos said about the meth crisis. Eliopoulos is the superintendent of schools in Chippewa Falls and decided to head up the task force. “This is a huge task and it’s also complicated so what we are doing is getting the right people around the table,” she added.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department says they deal with meth on a daily basis, which in turn, means that other areas in the community like the schools are being impacted by meth. “The things I am seeing happening to our children, it hurts my heart and we have to do something now,” Eliopoulos said.

The Chippewa County district attorney has seen meth cases triple in the last four years. In 2014, they had 82 meth cases but in 2018 it rose to 255 meth cases. Also increasing dramatically is the number of kids being removed from their homes due to meth, in 2014 the number of cases was 12, but in 2018 it increased to a massive 198 cases. “At this point we have reached crisis level,” said Eliopoulos after reading the numbers.

The new task force incorporates law enforcement, county government, health professionals, education and the local faith community. “We have an audience every Sunday and Wednesdays so as a faith community we have a voice and we can leverage that,” said Rev. Aaron Sturgis, from Central Lutheran Church who is a member of the task force. “My goal is to have all of the faith leaders come on board and be a part of this.”

The task force hopes to make it difficult to distribute or make meth, focus on prevention and work on effective strategies for intervention. “We want to create a county with all of these communities that just takes a stand against this and says, not in our communities, we don’t want this here,” Rev. Sturgis added.

The task force is bringing together community members who are not only impacted but are able to create change in the community. “Not just Chippewa but outlying areas like Stanley, Holcombe, Cornell, Bloomer, there are 7 different communities within Chippewa County and I think it lends opportunity for all individuals to become involved no matter if you have expertise in this area or not,” said Rose Baier, a member of the task force and the county’s criminal justice coordinator.

After hosting their first meeting on Tuesday, they said they have hope for the future in the community but are also asking for help. If you are interested in volunteering for the stand up against meth task force you can click here.

