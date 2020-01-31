Chippewa Falls High School students learn QPR

At Chippewa Falls High School, freshmen students are learning QPR to recognize suicidal behavior in their peers.

QPR stands for Question, Persuade and Refer. When a student recognizes signs of suicidal behavior in a friend, family member or peer, the three step process teaches students to first ask the person if they are contemplating suicide, then to interfere with their plan or persuade them not to follow through and finally to refer them to an adult or professional to get help.

On Thursday and Friday, QPR instructors from HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital were at the high school to train students.

“In our community the risk of suicide and suicide numbers are really high and we want to make sure the people that are struggling are getting what they need,” says Alyssa Van Duyse, a QPR instructor at HSHS St. Joseph’s hospital. “we as a community have to accept the fact that sometimes our kids are not ok and how do we make sure that other kids are helping and parents are helping.”

Van Dyuse works with the students to get them comfortable talking about suicide through classroom instruction and interactive skits.

After this year’s freshmen class is trained all grade levels and teachers at the school will be trained in QPR.

“If you show other people what you are doing to help people and it is working other people would probably join in and help other people too,” says Chippewa Falls High School student Sam Anderl. “It is really important because there are a lot of people here that I don’t talk to but I probably should.”

Instructors from HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospitals train students at several schools around the area and also provide training to community members and adults.

To learn how to access QPR training, contact the Community Health department at the hospitals at infosjcf@hshs.org or 715-717-1600.

