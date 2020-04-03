Chippewa Falls Boys and Girls Club hosts resource drive

The Boys and Girls Club in Chippewa Falls has shifted many of its programs online due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

But there's still an opportunity for staff to help out its members.

A resource drive was put on Friday night focusing on one of the biggest needs for the club's families - hygiene products.

Boys and Girls Club staff took time to put together personal hygiene packets and handed them out to families and kids in need.

"All of this stuff has actually been donated to us. When we're utilizing the club and we have kids here, a lot of this goes directly back to them. So now this is an opportunity for us to give back to our families again, during this time with us being closed, but also the community as well," program coordinator Marie Lau.

Due to the response from families, staff with the Boys and Girls Clubs say similar resource drives will be done at other locations.