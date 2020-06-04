Chippewa Falls Fire Dept. seeks information on missing person search

Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services is seeking more information about a missing person search at the Chippewa River.

Fire Chief Lee Douglas says extensive search efforts have been on-going since May 29. Water search efforts will be suspended.

Douglas says there has been no new information brought forward by the public.

You are asked to call the Chippewa County Communications Center at 715-726-7701 if you witnessed someone in the area of the train bridge in Chippewa Falls on May 29 between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.