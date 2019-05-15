Chippewa Falls H.S. breaks ground on new STEAM lab

It's been more than a year since voters approved a $65 million referendum project for the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.

Wednesday, some of the work tied to that project began.

Ground was broken at Chippewa Falls High School for its new science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics - or STEAM lab.

Thursday, a groundbreaking is scheduled for the largest part of the district referendum - a new Stillson Elementary School.

"It feels amazing. We've actually been working on this since 2010. So we're excited that we got it right and have projects that our community would support. We're so grateful for the support of our community for creating this amazing opportunity for our student," said Superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos.

Miron Construction was selected as the overall contractor for the referendum projects.

The new Chi-Hi STEAM lab is expected to be complete by the end of 2019.