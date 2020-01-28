Chippewa Falls H.S. students deliver care baskets to cancer patients

Local high school students are doing their part to support patients battling cancer.

The Future Business Leaders of America Chapter at Chippewa Falls High School raised money to help put together care baskets.

Tuesday, the chapter members delivered the baskets to the cancer center at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

The students made 22 care baskets along with one big basket for a fellow student battling leukemia.

"There's a lot of people that are going through this stuff, and I know I've had family members that go through it. It's really hard on them and it weighs on them and their family both. So this is just something they can always use," said student Serena Tatu.

The money to make the baskets was raised through collects at Chi-Hi sporting events, and through advertising at a local therapeutic massage business.