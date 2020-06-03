Chippewa Falls High School celebrates class of 2020 with graduation procession

Schools across Wisconsin are wrapping up a unique year, and for seniors they're wrapping up their high school careers in ways they couldn't have imagined six months ago.

Wednesday night was graduation night for the seniors at Chippewa Falls High School, and while the class of 2020 isn't walking across the stage to collect their diplomas they're doing something a little bit different, and bigger, social distancing style.

For the first time since mid-March, and for possibly the final time, the Chi-Hi class of 2020 is all back together.

"Really happy to see my friends again. It's just different not seeing them for months after seeing them every day, so just really happy to see them again here and hopefully we can do some sort of reunion or something, get everyone back together again," said Senior Benjamin Lenay.

For the 345 seniors, Wednesday night marked the end of their high school careers.

But the coronavirus pandemic meant their traditional high school experience ended months ago.

That wasn't going to stop the celebration, as the 2020 version of graduation was the seniors leading a procession in their cars through the city.

"It's not going to be like every typical graduation but it's something I'll definitely remember. We'll always be that class that's different from everybody else, having a parade rather than walking the stage," said Senior Alexis Zenner.

The parade ended at the high school with the students receiving their diploma from their vehicles.

"It means a world to our staff just to see the kids one last time and just the joy on their face, that's what it's all about. The ceremony is traditional and it's about respecting and honoring all of their successes, but for them to be together is what really matters to them," said Chippewa Falls High School Principal Donna Goodman.

The community coming together to support their own.

A bond, and a night, the class of 2020 will carry forever.

"We all worked so hard and I'm just really proud to be a Cardinal and I'm going to miss everybody," says Zenner. "And I just hope everybody enjoys the rest of their life and does great things."