Chippewa Falls Middle School names new assistant principal

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District has announced that Rebecca Bauer has been named as an Assistant Principal for the Chippewa Falls Middle School for the 2019-20 school year.

Bauer has worked for the district for the past nine years as an elementary teacher, summer school principal, elementary instructional coach and most recently as an interim assistant principal at the Middle School since January, 2019.

Principal Derrick Kunsman says of Ms. Bauer, “We are incredibly fortunate to have Becky Bauer join our middle school administrative team. Ms. Bauer has done an exceptional job in her role as interim assistant principal, and I am excited to be able to keep her with us permanently. Becky's knowledge of educational best practices and the connections she makes with students and staff make her a perfect fit for this position.”

The district is currently advertising for the elementary instructional coach position.

