Chippewa Falls Middle schooler announced as The Boys & Girls Club 2020 Youth of the Year

An eight grade student at Chippewa Falls Middle school has been named The Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley’s 2020 Youth of the Year.

Brady W. will travel to Madison in March to join other Youth of the Year members from across the state to compete for the honor of State Youth of the year.

Brady says that his two greatest passions are art and helping others. He says he feels strongly about standing up against bullying, and lending a helping hand when he can.

The Boys & Girls Club says becoming Youth of the Year is a remarkable achievement for a Club member, as the recipient exemplifies service of the Club, academic success, strong moral character, positive life goals, poise and strong public speaking abilities.

Brady will be sharing his personal story as the featured speaker at the May 5, Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year Gala.

