Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition distributes coats to those in need

With temperatures starting to become more winter-like, one local group spent Tuesday night making sure people in need in the Chippewa Valley will stay warm.

Members of the Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition distributed coats at Chippewa Falls Senior High School.

The coats came as part of the "Buy a Coat and We'll Donate One" campaign from Macy's.

The store teamed up with the charity "Clothes4Souls" and donated 35,000 brand new coats nationwide.

"It really is a blessing that we were able to hook up and get the coats. These are brand-new coats donated by Macy's. When people bought new coats in October, Macy's donated a new coat. So, for some people, this might be the coat that gets them through the winter here," said event organizer Shirley Froelich.

Organizers say around 600 coats were made available for free at the event.