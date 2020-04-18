Chippewa Falls Police Department searching for suspects after car break-ins

The Chippewa Falls Police Department is warning about a rash of car break-ins over the last week.

According to police, there have been numerous reported thefts from motor vehicles with valuable items stolen. Officials say each vehicle had been left unlocked.

Police are reminding people to keep their cars locked and not to leave any valuables inside.

Police say there are several suspects including one pictured in surveillance photos. Anyone with information should contact Officer Richardson at 715-723-4424 Ext. 3008, or Investigator Monson at 715-726-2706.

