Chippewa Falls Police Department supports local business through Takeout Tuesdays

The Chippewa Falls Police Department is holding Takeout Tuesdays, where they order from a local restaurant each Tuesday to support the community.

While restaurants struggle after being ordered to close their dine-in service due to COVID-19, the community of Chippewa Falls is coming together to help.

“We started Takeout Tuesdays during this whole coronavirus issue, a lot of local businesses unfortunately had to shut down their services, so we decided to do Takeout Tuesdays to support those local businesses,” says Cody Monson, investigator.

Today they ordered from the Fill-Inn Station, but they will be ordering from a different local business each week.

“It’s just our way of saying thank you to them, and we always have their back,” says Christian Lemay, police officer.

The police department wants to keep doing this every Tuesday and encourages the community to take part as well.

The Wisconsin Restaurant Association created an online listing of over 1,000 restaurants and other foodservice businesses who are currently offering delivery, takeout, curbside or delivery services to their customers. Visit wirestaurant.org/wisconsineats for the online listing.

