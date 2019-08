Staff members of the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District have pledges more than $33,000 to local non-profits that often help students out when they are in need.

The school district says within 24 hours of an annual school kick-off meeting, staff had pledged $33,082.76 in deductions to be drawn from their personal paychecks over the course of 2020.

The non-profits were selected by staff and include Agnes’ Table, Feed My People and Francesca Resource Center.