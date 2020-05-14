Chippewa Falls YMCA COVID-19 update

Thank you for your patience as we navigate these confusing times. We are working hard to respond to the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision that businesses can reopen immediately and watching for any further guidance from the local health departments.

We have designed new safety protocols and procedures to enhance the safety of all our members for reopening. We are calling staff back to work and finalizing changes that are being made to our facilities to make it safer for our members to return. We anticipate reopening to members in a reduced capacity sometime next week barring any further restrictions placed by state or local officials.

As soon as our reopening date has been set, we will be emailing all of our members and posting the information on our website and social media accounts. We will also be sharing videos that will help you know what to expect when reopen.

We look forward to welcoming you back into our facilities soon!