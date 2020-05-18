Chippewa Falls area churches release joint statement saying doors will remain closed due to COVID-19

Chippewa Falls churches have released a joint statement regarding COVID-19 and how they have decided to keep the doors closed in the meantime.

"In late 2018, the people of Chippewa Falls and the surrounding area joined in sorrow as two separate events rocked the children of the area.

In the midst of that confusion, anger, and pain, the leadership of several of the community’s churches gathered together and invited the

people of Chippewa Falls to join us in our mutual grief and gratitude to remember those who lives had been rocked by the events and to celebrate the upcoming holiday season which brings

so much joy and sorrow to many of us every year.

Though the circumstances that drew us together were horrible, we found in each other kinship and a mutual desire for the comfort,

safety, and joy of every member of our community, regardless of religious affiliation.

From the dreadful seed of those events, we have found the sweet fruit of of an ecumenical kinship in Christ that has drawn us, and many other area faith leaders, together.

Over the past year and a half, we have gathered every month to share in each other’s sadness and cheer, to support one another emotionally and spiritually, and to raise up the good people of

Chippewa Falls in unceasing prayer.

We have united in shared ministries. We have exchanged

resources. We have promoted each other’s projects. We have worked with the school district toward an even better education for our children.

We have worked with civic leadership to address major issues like homelessness, drug abuse, and child endangerment. We have, each and every one of us, extended our understanding of our parishes beyond the brick and steel walls of our respective buildings to encompass the whole of our great community.

It is with this sense of mutual mission and mutual accountability that we, the undersigned leaders of the collective churches of the greater Chippewa Falls area met virtually in response to

the recent decision by the Wisconsin Supreme Court to overturn the “Safer-at-home” order.

Like many in the community, we lamented leaving our beloved buildings two months ago. Like many, we have struggled to learn and employ virtual strategies for connection. Like many, we hoped

that our exile would be short and successful in stemming the spread of COVID-19.

Like many, we have feared for the health and safety of our parishioners and every member of our community. And like many, as we learned that the “Safer-at-home” order would no longer be in

effect, we wondered what that would mean for ourselves, our families, and our churches.

Like everyone, we’ve mourned the loss of our regular physical gathering. We miss your hugs and handshakes. We miss the sound of voices lifted in sacred song. We miss shared times

and looking directly into each others eyes and hearts. But we also have rejoiced in so many things that have come from the last two months.

We’ve all found ways to give voice to members of our churches who have found comfort and strength in connecting from their own homes.

We’ve all found ways to reach out (virtually) to friends and neighbors to deaden the isolation and shrink the distancing.

We’ve rejoiced to see hearts and signs and stuffed bears in windows as

families throughout our area have shown solidarity with those in high risk positions. We’ve embraced this strange situation and believe we were being called into new expressions of our

faith.

Some of the expressions we’ve developed have borne fruit far beyond what we anticipated. Some of those expressions have proven so vital that we’ll continue them even after we’ve resumed our normal activity. Just as the events of November 2018 taught us that we could be

more working together than a collection of separate churches with separate visions, we believe this dark and difficult time can teach us much more about our shared experience and lead us into

even greater shared joys.

As eager as we all are to join together in celebration and worship again, we are also imminently concerned with the health and safety of the people of Chippewa Falls. For some of our parishes, re-opening is not an option as regional authorities in some denominations have prohibited church gatherings for the time being. For some of us, practical considerations of our buildings, or the particular health needs of our members, require increased caution.

For some of us, the onslaught of conflicting advice and information make the issue even more difficult to parse. Many of us wonder whether local or county guidelines will eventually replace the “Saferat-home” order making any reopening temporary. Many of us are concerned that a general reopening may pressure individual churches to return to regular services, potentially creating even more confusion and putting our parishioners and our community at greater risk.

Bearing all of that in mind, we, the undersigned leaders of the collective churches of the greater Chippewa Falls area have agreed to walk together in regards to resuming regular church activities. We have agreed that we will remain in regular conversation with one another

concerning our individual and shared response to COVID-19.

We have agreed that we will take guidance from various institutions such as the Wisconsin Council of Churches; the Center for

Disease Control and Prevention; the World Health Organization; local, Regional, and State Health authorities; and our respective denominational leadership.

We have agreed to continue to seek new ways to work together and serve our members and the greater Chippewa Falls area. We

have agreed to inform one another of any plans to resume church activities and to bolster one another in our efforts to support our parishioners and the community.

We have agreed that, for the time being, our buildings will remain closed, but our hearts and minds will remain open to

the needs of our parishioners and our community.

We are united in our love of God.

We are united in our love for Chippewa Falls.

We are united in our admiration of those who put their own safety at risk to serve and protect our community. We are united in our prayers for a brighter future for Chippewa Falls. We are united

in our support for everyone affected by COVID-19. We are united in our support of the children of the world in this dark time. We are united in our sadness over being separated from our

people.

We are united in doing everything we can, individually and corporately, to prevent this difficult situation from becoming truly catastrophic. To that end, we are united in keeping our buildings, for the time being, closed.

And we pray that God would bless you; that He would make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you; that He would lift up His countenance upon you and give you peace.

Signed,

The Rev’d Canon Aaron Zook; St. Simeon’s and Christ Church (Episcopal)

Pastor Karl Hanson; Harvestime Church

Pastor Michael Houle; Valley Vineyard Church

Pastor Aaron Sturgis; Central Lutheran Church

Pastor Rick Biedermann; English Lutheran Church of Bateman

Pastor Terri Koca; Trinity United Methodist Church

Ken Ribe, Interim Pastor; First Presbyterian Church

The Rev’d Karen Behling; Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church

Pastor Don Drollinger; Zion United Methodist Church