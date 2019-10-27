Chippewa Falls bar hosts pumpkin carving event

A local bar hosted a pumpkin carving event Sunday.

Every Buddy’s Bar and Grill in Chippewa Falls hosted the event for the sixth straight year.

The family-friendly event was free with pumpkins provided, or you could bring your own.

Attendees say it’s great to have local businesses provide a family atmosphere to celebrate Halloween.

Bar owners say they like to give back to the community whenever they can.

"The community is very important to me and my family and we always pitch in wherever we can and this is just another fun thing that we can do with the community that everyone can enjoy,” Wesley Partlo, owner of Every Buddy’s Bar and Grill.

Partlo said more than 50 people showed up throughout the day to carve pumpkins, most of them being families.

They say they are excited to keep the tradition going with next year’s event.

