Chippewa Falls celebrates 150 years with ‘Birthday Bash’

Chippewa Falls is celebrating 150 years with its very own Birthday Bash which starts Thursday.

The Birthday Bash festivities kick off Aug. 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. with performances by Swamper, who have opened the Pure Water Days celebrations for 18 years. Them Coulee Boys, Phil Cook and others will also be performing throughout the Birthday Bash.

Chippewa Falls also kicks off the 43rd Annual Pure Water Days starting Saturday with a parade at 1 p.m., and the celebration will wrap up at the Chippewa Riverfront from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with outdoor music.

