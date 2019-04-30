Chippewa Falls community gardens kicking off for another growing season

Now that the weather is trying to warm up, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital's Community Garden is kicking off another growing season.

The garden started six years ago as a way to provide for struggling families in the Chippewa Valley. Over that time, it has donated 4.5 tons of food back to the community.

Anyone is allowed to rent a plot for $20 and donate their crops.

Volunteers will teach you how to garden, till the soil, and even provide the gardening tools.

"We also teach people how to be sustainable. We teach people how they can produce and provide for themselves and their families,” said Volunteer Rick Beckler.

The garden is expanding to include new items outside of your typical plants. They’ve added bee hives for honey and apple trees as a long-term source of fruit.

