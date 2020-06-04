Pure Water Days, River Fest and car shows among canceled events in Chippewa Falls

Several events in Chippewa Falls are announcing cancellations for this summer including River Fest, the 45th Pure Water Days Parade and the Cruise in Car Shows.

Pure Water Days and River Fest were scheduled for August 8.

The Cruise in Car Shows were scheduled for June 20, July 18 and August 8.

A statement from Chippewa Falls Main Street reads, "We are committed to do our part to help protect staff, volunteers, participants and the public. Stay Safe!"

Community members are encouraged to share past memories of Pure Water Days Parades this year.