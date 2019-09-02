Chippewa Falls home damaged in fire

A structure fire at a Chippewa Falls home leaves behind thousands of dollars in damages on Labor Day.

The Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services Department says it happened around 2:30am on Beaver Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor of a single family home. Authorities say everyone inside got out safely before first responders arrived.

Crews were able to put the fire out and salvage valuables from the residence. No injuries were reported.

The fire department says the damage was contained to the second floor of the home with water and smoke damage to the first floor. The damage is estimated to be approximately $50,000.

There were a total of 15 firefighters on scene. Mutual aid was provided by the Chippewa Fire Protection District.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross provided comfort, assistance for lodging and immediate needs, plus access to health resources to the family of three. The Red Cross says it will continue to work with the family towards their recovery.