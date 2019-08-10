Chippewa Falls hosts 43rd annual Pure Water Days parade

The city of Chippewa Falls is celebrating 150 years this weekend.

The celebration continued on Saturday with the 43rd annual pure waters parade.

The parade featured over 70 different entries with 5 of the units winning their respective categories.

Some highlights of the winners includes best theme going to the Oktoberfest float, best animal unit going to the Chippewa Humane Association and best amateur entry going to the Chippewa Yellow Bus Co.

Organizers say that the parade is a celebration of the community.

"We're celebrating the history of Chippewa Falls, which has a rich, rich history,” said organizer Teri Ouimette. “We have businesses down here that are five generations, more than one. It's amazing what we have down here."

The festivities are scheduled at Riverfront Park until 8pm.

Afterwards, events will be held at the northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

The festivities will continue Sunday with music at Riverfront Park.

