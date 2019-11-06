Chippewa Falls hosts care package drive for troops

The Christmas season is quickly approaching and organizations in Chippewa Falls want to make sure service members are not forgotten this holiday. A local business, school and organization are teaming up to collect items for care packages to send to the troops.

There is still time to donate items, volunteer or recommend a service member to receive a care package. The 12th annual Troop Care Package Drive is hosted by the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA, Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company and McDonell Central Catholic High School.

Donated items can be dropped off at all three participating locations in Chippewa Falls. The group is also still accepting names of service members who deserve a care package.

For more information about how to get involved click here.

