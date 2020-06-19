Chippewa Falls issues update on Parks and Recreation Facilities/Programs

The City of Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation Facilities and Programs issued an update Friday. The facilities/programs are listed as "open now", "wait and see" or "closed for the summer"

These decisions are based on the current Chippewa County group recommendation of 15 for an inside event and 50 for an outside event.

Open Now:

Recreation Programs, Irvine Park Shelter & Band shell Reservations and lastly Casper Park Baseball & Softball Games for leagues and organizations that have used that facility in the past. These activities will take place as long as group gathering and other guidelines are followed. Event organizers will be asked to sign a waiver to reserve a park facility.

Wait and See:

Events at the Chippewa Riverfront Park that cannot adhere to the current Group Gathering number.

Closed for the Summer:

Outdoor Pool, Splash Pad, Petting Zoo and Irvine Park Activity Building Reservations.