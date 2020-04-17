Chippewa Falls man enters no contest plea on 3 felony charges

A Chippewa Falls man has entered a no contest plea to three felony charges in Chippewa County court.

Court records show Christopher Parker pleaded no contest to charges of possession with intent to deliver meth, possession of electric weapon and felony bail jumping. The remaining charges were dismissed but read in.

Parker was ordered four years of prison and five years of extended supervision by the court.

An Eau Claire County criminal complaint shows officers responded to a two-vehicle crash near Briggs Avenue on Nov. 29. Officials say two females and one male were on scene and were then advised the male took off on foot. The male was identified as Parker, who had an outstanding warrant.