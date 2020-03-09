Chippewa Falls man advocates for criminal justice reform after 14 years in prisons

After fourteen years in and out of prisons, Anthony Ledford of Chippewa Falls is using his experiences to advocate for criminal justice reform in Wisconsin.

Ledford spent time in prison for various charges including burglary, battery and drug charges. In March 2019, Ledford was released for the third time and says he decided it would be the last time.

Now Ledford lives in Chippewa Falls, working part-time in food delivery. He spends his free time volunteering and advocating for criminal justice reform and drug treatment centers for addicts instead of tougher sentences.

Thanks to some encouragement by a friend, the day after he got out, he says he joined a group called “EXPO”, which stands for Ex-incarcerated People Organizing.

“I have seen so many of my friends die. Four days after I got out of prison the last time my friend overdosed. I don’t want to see any more people die because they are not getting treatment” Ledford says. “I just turned my attention on something that would be more beneficial to help me and help others so it was just changing my focus.”

EXPO has taken Ledford to Madison several times to speak with lawmakers about cutting prison funding and opening more drug treatment centers.

Ledford says if he had been able to access drug treatment in prison, he may have been able to avoid going back. In his three times in prison, Ledford says he was never able to access treatment.

“I was asking for all kinds of treatment programs even ones I wasn't ordered to take because I wanted to stay out of prison and lower my chances of going back,” Ledford says.

Ledford wrote a letter to Governor Evers opposing the Republican backed “Tougher on Crimes” bills proposal. When the bills were vetoed, Governor Evers responded to Ledford to thank him for his letter.

“We have got tougher on crime laws that are not smart on crime. It is not working, people are not getting mental health treatment in prison so let’s stop building all these prisons and start building drug treatment centers,” Ledford says.

Representative Jesse James (R) Altoona supported the bills but agrees lawmakers need to look at prison reform.

“We are going to be looking at that and addressing it, there are some ideas that we're working on in a bipartisan way, and hopefully we'll get them introduced next session,” James says.

In response to creating more drug treatment centers, James says, “Those that want the help, let’s get them the help that they need. I am totally for that but again it has to be that person-led, not forced.”

On parole until 2033, Ledford plans to continue speaking up and using his experience to make change.

“I would like to see more change but I do feel like we are making a difference,” Ledford says.

Ledford says over the years his record has made it difficult to get a job, something else he thinks should be addressed by lawmakers. He was recently offered a job with Citizen Action of Wisconsin. He is also working on a business plan to start an investment company to help people with criminal records get loans to start their own businesses.

A sign on Ledford’s fridge reads ,“change the world for the better today and smile.”

“I need to remind myself to smile because in prison I was a very angry individual like most people in there so I try to remember to smile,” Ledford says.