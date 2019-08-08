Chippewa Falls man charged on 10 counts after hit-and-run

A Chippewa Falls man has been charged on 10 counts after a hit-and-run Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, 23-year-old Byer Nevins was intoxicated, stole a truck, and fled the scene after a crash.

Nevins faces charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety- repeat, hit and run causing great bodily harm- repeat, operating while intoxicated causing injury- 2nd offense repeater, operating a motor vehicle while intoxication- 3rd offense with a minor child in the vehicle- repeater and more.

Officials had gotten a report of a stolen license plate and a missing vehicle.

The criminal complaint says on Aug. 7, officers responded to North Crossing near the Chippewa River Bridge around 7:50 a.m. for a hit-and-run crash causing injury. Witnesses stated the driver was “intoxicated”. Officials located Nevins and took him into custody after the vehicle was found and the occupants told police who was driving.

Nevins was transported to Mayo emergency department for medical clearance after not being able to stay awake in custody.

Just one day earlier, officers say they responded to a call of a male lying in the grass near Winsor Drive and Abbe Hill Drive in Eau Claire on Aug. 6. Nevins was found by law enforcement asleep with an open bottle of beer in his hand, with open bonds and no alcohol condition on his record. At that time, he was ordered to appear in court and released.

His cash bond has now been set at $20,000.

Nevin’s next scheduled court date is Aug. 13.

