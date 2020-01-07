Chippewa Falls man charged with 10 counts in Eau Claire County after hit-and-run incident

A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with 10 counts in Eau Claire County after a hit-and-run incident happened on Nov. 29.

Court documents show 32-year-old Christopher Parker has been charged with two counts of felony bail jumping- repeater, one count of hit-and-run of attended vehicle- repeater, possession with intent to deliver meth- repeater, possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics- repeater, possession with intent to deliver THC- repeater, possession of electric weapon-repeater, possession of drug paraphernalia-repeater, felon possession of oleoresin device- repeater and obstructing an officer-repeater.

An Eau Claire County criminal complaint shows officers responded to a two-vehicle crash near Briggs Avenue on Nov. 29. Officials say two females and one male were on scene and were then advised the male took off on foot. The male was identified as Parker, who had an outstanding warrant.

The criminal complaint says a witness told law enforcement that Parker had purposely sideswiped the vehicle two or three times in an attempt to ram the vehicle off the road. The witness also told officials that Parker rammed head-first into the vehicle without trying to stop or slow down. This witness went back to law enforcement on Dec. 5 to tell them she had been untruthful in her statement. She then told officials that she had actually been inside the vehicle prior to the collision. She admitted that it was the driver that rammed Parker’s vehicle three or four times, not the other way around like it was previously reported.

Officials were able to take Parker into custody where they searched him, his vehicle and the residence he was thought to be at previously. Eau Claire Police found 1.66 grams that tested positive for meth, a handgun ammunition round and cash. Inside the vehicle officers found 7.99 grams of suspected meth, which later tested positive. In the car was also marijuana that tested positive for THC, methylphenidate pills and other items.

Officers say they suspected Parker was involved in distributing meth.

Parker’s signature bond was set at $5,000 and he is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 21.

