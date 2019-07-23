Chippewa Falls man charged with 8th OWI while out on bail

A Chippewa Falls man is charged with his 8th OWI after witnesses say he pulled a severely damaged car into an Eau Claire bank parking lot.

Police found 68-year-old Timothy Gould in the Eddy Lane Associated Bank parking lot Saturday, July 20.

Officers say Gould acted belligerently as law enforcement attempted to administer a field sobriety test.

According to court records, Gould was out on bail at the time for two other OWIs.

In addition to the OWI charge, he faces five charges of bail jumping and one disorderly conduct charge.

He is scheduled to appear in court next week.