A previously-convicted sex offender is once again charged with sexual assault of a child.

The complaint was filed Tuesday in Chippewa County against 34-year-old Timothy Wundrow.

Authorities allege Wundrow had inappropriate contact with a six-year-old child.

In 2008, he was found guilty of repeated sexual assault of a child and was added to the sex offender registry.

Wundrow is being held in the Chippewa County jail on a $3,000 cash bond.