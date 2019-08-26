Chippewa Falls man charged with possession of child pornography

A Chippewa Falls man has been charged in Chippewa County Court.

According to a criminal complaint, 56-year-old David Hendrix has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

Officials received a tip of child pornography on July 3 and on July 12 they had a search warrant to search Hendrix’s residence. Officials found one video of child pornography.

Hendrix’s signature bond was set at $5,000 and has been signed. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 27.

