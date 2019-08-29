Chippewa Falls man enters not guilty plea after hit-and-run

A Chippewa Falls man has entered a not guilty plea after being charged with 10 counts after a hit-and-run that took place in Eau Claire on Aug. 7.

23-year-old Byer Nevins is in custody and was in court Thursday.

A criminal complaint says on Aug. 7, officers responded to North Crossing near the Chippewa River Bridge around 7:50 a.m. for a hit-and-run crash causing injury. Witnesses stated the driver was “intoxicated”. Officials located Nevins and took him into custody after the vehicle was found and the occupants told police who was driving.

Nevins was transported to Mayo emergency department for medical clearance after not being able to stay awake in custody.

Just one day earlier, officers say they responded to a call of a male lying in the grass near Winsor Drive and Abbe Hill Drive in Eau Claire on Aug. 6. Nevins was found by law enforcement asleep with an open bottle of beer in his hand, with open bonds and no alcohol condition on his record. At that time, he was ordered to appear in court and released.

