A Chippewa Falls man has entered a not guilty plea to five charges in a child sexual assault case.

Chippewa County Court documents show Timothy Wundrow has pleaded not guilty to his charges, which include first degree child sexual assault, child enticement and exposing genitals to a child.

In 2008, Wundrow was found guilty of repeated child sexual assault and was added to the sex offender registry.

He is scheduled to appear in court next on April, 6.