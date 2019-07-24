Chippewa Falls man remembers past with replica service station

Many may remember old time gas stations where the numbers ticked around and around as someone pumped gas for you.

While it may seem a thing of the past to most, it's a very real thing today at one replica station in Chippewa Falls.

Taking a drive through scenic Chippewa Falls leads to a replica Cities Service station in the middle of nowhere.

Bob Buss built the service station four years ago, and modeled it after the one he worked at in high school, to store his classic cars and have a place to remember the good old days.

"Well, I was going to do it for years,” Buss said. “One day my grandson came down and got on a tractor and started pushing off top soil. So, we decided to build it."

Buss started to collect cities service station memorabilia 15 years ago, and says that eventually people started just giving him stuff once they found out what he was going to do with it.

"Well, people would just bring it to me when they found out I was collecting it,” he said. “The first ones I went to swap meets in Iowa and car shows and different places and started picking them up."

Buss reflected on his service station job in the 1950s.

"I worked at a cities service station in high school back in the early 50s,” Buss said. “Larry Meyer had the station; it was a Cities Service on the south side over on Park Avenue and Main Street."

Buss is happy to show the service station to anyone who comes out and says recently he has had a lot of visitors, especially with all of the visitors that came into town to see the Big Boy train.

"I enjoy showing them to it,” he said. “You know, they like to see the old stuff too and its mostly older people. But, that's what they remember. I have a lot of younger people stop by too and they can’t believe how things used to be in the old days.”

While you can't actually fill up, Buss says that he is proud to showcase such a rich local history that reminds people of the past.

"I like old history and it just kind of fits right in,” Buss said. “A lot of people stop and look at it."

Buss says that since building his service station, his wife now wants a she-house.

He is also restoring a 1950 ford cab over to add to the allure of the vintage station, and has plans to restore an old wrecker to brand with Cities Service.

