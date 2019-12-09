Chippewa Falls man sentenced after August hit-and-run

A Chippewa Falls man has been sentenced in Eau Claire County Court after a August hit-and-run, where he was charged for ten counts.

Court documents show 24-year-old Byer Nevins has been sentenced to four years of prison with four years of extended supervision.

Nevins has also been placed on three years of probation and is granted 125 days of sentence credit. He will pay $7,169.40 of restitution.

A criminal complaint says on Aug. 7, officers responded to North Crossing near the Chippewa River Bridge around 7:50 a.m. for a hit-and-run crash causing injury. Witnesses stated the driver was “intoxicated”.

Officials located Nevins and took him into custody after the vehicle was found and the occupants told police who was driving.

Nevins was transported to Mayo emergency department for medical clearance after not being able to stay awake in custody.