Chippewa Falls man sentenced after child abandonment and retail theft case

A Chippewa Falls man has been sentenced after a child abandonment and retail theft case that took place May 4 2018.

Court documents say 36-year-old Michael Raskie Jr plead no contest in court Tuesday to the charge of abandonment of a child. The court found Rasike Jr guilty and sentenced him to one year in jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Raskie Jr went into the store, grabbed a bottle of alcohol and left the store without paying. When officers found his truck, they found a four-year-old was sleeping inside.

The complaint says it was about 80 degrees outside and the child had been left for about 40 minutes. It says the truck was running with the windows rolled down, but the child was extremely warm. Officers took the child out of the heat. As they searched the vehicle they found a pipe which tested positive for meth.

