Chippewa Falls man sentenced to federal prison for possessing firearms as a felon

Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Michael A. Raskie, 36, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to three years in federal prison for possessing firearms as a convicted felon. Raskie pleaded guilty to this charge on January 14, 2019. His prison term will be followed by a three-year period of supervised release.

On September 22, 2018, Raskie was observed shoplifting at a Menards store in Eau Claire. He gave the loss prevention officer permission to retrieve the stolen items from his truck. Prior to doing so, the Eau Claire police were called. They knew Raskie is a felon, who was on probation. While he was retrieving the stolen items, the loss prevention officer saw a rifle case in Raskie's truck. The loss prevention officer told Eau Claire police that there appeared to be a rifle in the case. The officers searched the truck and located methamphetamine, numerous rounds of ammunition, a homemade suppressor, a bump stock, a .45 caliber handgun, and an AR-15 rifle.

Judge Conley rejected Raskie’s request for an 18-month sentence because the firearms and ammunition were “high powered” and because Raskie accessorized them with the suppressor and bump stock.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the U.S. Justice Department’s program to reduce violent crime. The PSN approach involves collaboration by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and communities to prevent and deter gun violence.

The charge against Raskie was the result of an investigation conducted by the Eau Claire Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rita M. Rumbelow.

