Chippewa Falls meal program moves on with next step

The future of a Chippewa Falls meal program has been in limbo for several weeks. Today, the Legacy Community Center announced a new partnership.

At a press conference today, Legacy staff revealed they are teaming up with the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District. They will move into the site on West Grand Avenue, where the community center was located.

The school district also announced the new "cardinal transition academy" - a community-based skill development program for students with disabilities.