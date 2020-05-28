Chippewa Falls offers virtual field trips for students

The Chippewa Falls School District is making the best of the coronavirus situation by offering virtual field trips to their students.

“A virtual field trip is an opportunity for kids to click on a link and be able to visit that location through an internet link instead,” says Leslie Lancette, Principal at Hillcrest Elementary.

The kids have been able to visit France, New York, and even China through their virtual field trips.

“It's an opportunity for them to explore and see a new place without having to leave their home or their safety,” says Marcie Lindbom, a 4th Grade Teacher at Hillcrest Elementary.

They're also visiting local areas, like fire stations, police stations, and hobby farms.

“Typically fourth graders in our district go to a real field trip called The Past Passed Here, and of course that was canceled this year because of coronavirus, and so we were able to put together a virtual field trip where they got to experience a lot of the same learning opportunities but they were able to do it through a virtual field trip,” says Lindbom.

Teachers were responsible for the idea.

“Teachers really are amazing at figuring things out, and they started digging and finding opportunities for their kids. So really, I have to credit the teachers for finding these field trips,” says Lancette.

And Lindbom, who is also a parent, says her kids find it engaging.

“My son who's five and actually attends Hillcrest where I teach, his teacher for the last few weeks has had a virtual field trip each Friday,” says Lindbom.