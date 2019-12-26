Chippewa Falls officers searching for domestic assault suspect

Chippewa Falls Police Department is searching for a suspect who was reported to be part of a domestic assault at an apartment.

The department says 33-year-old Jesus Gonzales is the suspect of a domestic incident involving minor injury to a teenager. The incident happened at 10:06 a.m. along the 900 block of First Avenue in Chippewa Falls. Officials say Gonzales has a warrant out for his arrest and has a history of domestic assault.

Chippewa Falls PD says Gonzales has not been located. At the time he fled, he was wearing an orange jacket or sweatshirt, jeans and white shoes. Officials also say he walks with a limp.

If you see Gonzales you are asked to not approach but rather contact Chippewa County Dispatch Center at 715-726-7701, option 1.

