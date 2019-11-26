Chippewa Falls restaurant donates proceeds to Jason’s presents, remembers

An annual event raises money for Jason’s Presents, while remember Chippewa County Deputy Jason Zunker who was killed in the line of duty.

This year’s event is Tuesday at the Chippewa Family Restaurant where 100% of the proceeds will go to Jason’s Presents.

The money raised will buy gifts, provide a warm meal and bring Santa to the less fortunate children form families in the Chippewa Valley. Deputy Zunker was in the planning stages of starting a program similar to ‘Shop With A Cop” and this event is held in his memory and honor.

