Chippewa Falls student taken into custody after reported threats

A Chippewa Falls student is in police custody after reportedly making threatening comments towards other students.

According to the school district, after learning about the threats, police stopped the student’s bus and took the student into custody. The district says the student is not at school and will not be at school.

Law enforcement and student officials are working with contacting the families of the students who were targeted in the comments.

No schools were interrupted and all school activities are running as normal.

